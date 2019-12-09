Supermarket, other stores proposed for ‘Village at Mannsdale’

Shopping center would serve growing residential area

Supermarket, other stores proposed for ‘Village at Mannsdale’
Proposed Village at Mannsdale (Source: Madison-Co.com)
By Wilson Stribling | December 9, 2019 at 11:03 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 11:03 AM

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A growing part of Madison County could soon have its own full-service grocery store.

Proposed Village at Mannsdale
Proposed Village at Mannsdale (Source: Madison-Co.com)

A 35,000-square-foot supermarket is included in the proposed site plan for a development that would be called the Village at Mannsdale at the corner of Highway 463 (also called Mannsdale Road) and Gluckstadt Road.

Proposed Village at Mannsdale
Proposed Village at Mannsdale (Source: Madison-Co.com)

The Madison County Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday to review the site plan, which also calls for smaller retail stores and offices. It would have entrances on both Gluckstadt Road and Highway 463.

Proposed Village at Mannsdale
Proposed Village at Mannsdale (Source: Madison-Co.com)

The new development would abut the Hartfield subdivision to the north and the Johnstone subdivision to the east. Many other new and established subdivisions are nearby, including Reunion and Ashbrooke. Mannsdale Elementary School is about a mile away.

Currently, the nearest supermarket is the Kroger at Colony Crossing, about five miles southeast of the proposed shopping center.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.