Supermarket, other stores proposed for ‘Village at Mannsdale’

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A growing part of Madison County could soon have its own full-service grocery store.
A 35,000-square-foot supermarket is included in the proposed site plan for a development that would be called the Village at Mannsdale at the corner of Highway 463 (also called Mannsdale Road) and Gluckstadt Road.
The Madison County Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday to review the site plan, which also calls for smaller retail stores and offices. It would have entrances on both Gluckstadt Road and Highway 463.
The new development would abut the Hartfield subdivision to the north and the Johnstone subdivision to the east. Many other new and established subdivisions are nearby, including Reunion and Ashbrooke. Mannsdale Elementary School is about a mile away.
Currently, the nearest supermarket is the Kroger at Colony Crossing, about five miles southeast of the proposed shopping center.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.