Ole Miss to introduce Lane Kiffin to public as new football coach

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss is set to welcome its new head football coach in a big way.
Lane Kiffin will be welcomed to the public at 1 p.m. at The Pavilion at Ole Miss with a free, public event.
Kiffin takes over for Matt Luke, who was dismissed after an Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State.
Kiffin has spent the last three years at FAU, where he led the Owls to two Conference USA championships, including one in 2019.
Check back here at 1 p.m. for a link to watch the introductory event live.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.