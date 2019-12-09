New HOA lawsuit against Ridgway Lane claims over $500K in damages

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 10th homeowners association filed a lawsuit against Ridgway Lane.
Eastbrooke Condominium Association fined against Ridgway, David W. Lane and David L. Lane on Friday.
Eastbrooke claims more than $500,000 went missing from its accounts due to the actions of the Lanes.
Bridgewater Homeowners Association was the first to file suit, claiming more than $500,000 in damages. Since then, more homeowner associations have filed suit against Ridgway Lane, claiming millions in combined damages.
Dinsmore and Lakebend was added to the list of suits shortly after, claiming more than $200,000 each was missing.
Bruenburg HOA in Clinton joined in, saying they are missing $180,000 from their accounts. Their HOA board and their attorney’s are now conducting a full audit to determine their financial standing with Ridgway Lane.
Oakhurst was the most recent lawsuit, filing on November 26.
After the first lawsuit, David L. Lane announced he was leaving the business over health issues.
