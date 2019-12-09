Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures reached the 70s earlier today, despite plenty of cloud cover. A few showers are pushing in and will become more widespread overnight and toward morning. Rainfall of up to an inch is possible Tuesday and Tuesday night. Temperatures will tumble overnight tonight into the 40s by morning with even colder wind chills. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day Tuesday with rain falling and breezy conditions making it feel even colder. Temperatures will drop into the 30s Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Rain will taper off. It will be cold enough to get some snow in north Mississippi toward Wednesday morning so keep that in mind. From Wednesday into this upcoming weekend, we will have highs in the 50s and 60s with partly sunny skies, but a chance for showers almost daily. Northwest wind tonight at 10mph and will be more northerly at 15mph Tuesday. Average high this time of year is 60 and the average low is 38. Sunrise is 6:51am and the sunset is 4:55pm. Severe weather is not expected at all this week, except for the drop in temperature. There may be a rumble of thunder tonight with the showers and the same Tuesday.