LSU QB Joe Burrow named Heisman Trophy finalist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
After LSU’s dominating win over Georgia in the SEC Championship, Burrow is considered a favorite to win the honor.
The other finalists were Ohio St. quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Ohio St. defensive end Chase Young.
RELATED STORIES:
Burrow has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns this season. Both are LSU and SEC single-season records. He has completed 78 percent of his passes.
Burrow is also a finalist for the Manning, Camp, O’Brien, and Maxwell awards.
He has already been announced as the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is presented annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback in college football. Burrow is the first LSU quarterback to win the Golden Arm Award.
Burrow, a senior from Athens, Ohio, is looking to become LSU’s second Heisman winner. The late Billy Cannon won the trophy in 1959.
Former LSU halfback Jerry Stovall placed second for the award in 1962. Bert Jones finished fourth in 1972 to rank as the highest an LSU quarterback has ever finished in the Heisman Trophy balloting.
The 85th Heisman Trophy will be awarded to the most outstanding football player in the NCAA in New York City on Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. The event will air on ESPN.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.