Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI DELTA-FLOODING CLEANUP
Volunteers demolish homes damaged by months of flooding
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Military veterans are demolishing homes in the Mississippi Delta that were damaged by months of flooding. Volunteers from an organization called Team Rubicon started working Wednesday in the Eagle Lake area north of Vicksburg, where the Yazoo backwater flood began in February and finally receded in August. The Warren County Emergency Management Agency director, John Elfer, says the homes are beyond repair, and Team Rubicon is tearing them down for free.
VOTING MACHINES-MISSISSIPPI
Another Mississippi county to return to paper voting ballots
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Another Mississippi county is shifting back to voting on paper ballots. The Oxford Eagle reports that Lafayette County supervisors are seeking bids for new voting machines. Since 2007, the county has used touchscreen machines, but the bids call for machines that would electronically count paper ballots. Supervisor Kevin Frye says workers can retrieve paper ballots and count them by hand if there are any questions. Bill Lowe of voting-machine company Election Systems & Software says 12 of Mississippi's 82 counties are now using paper ballots. Those include Hinds, Harrison, Madison and DeSoto counties.
COUNTY FUEL THEFT ARREST
Second former worker charged with stealing fuel from county
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A second former road worker in an eastern Mississippi county has been charged with stealing county fuel. Charles Edward Houston of Meridian turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning and was charged with one count of embezzlement. The 53-year-old Houston was a foreman in the Lauderdale County road department. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun tells The Meridian Star that investigators found Houston used county fuel cards to buy more than $22,000 in fuel for himself. Jerry Glen Morgan of Toomsuba was charged with embezzlement last month. Officials estimate the former county worker stole about $237,000 in diesel fuel over two years.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE TRUSTEES
Changes sought to Mississippi law on college trustees
CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — A college president and supervisors in a northeast Mississippi county want changes to a law that revised how trustees are appointed for community colleges. The Daily Corinthian reports that Alcorn County supervisors are unhappy with a law passed by the 2019 Legislature that attempted to remove county school superintendents from community college boards of trustees. Attorney General Jim Hood's office in a June opinion advised that the law was defective and that no changes were required. The law could be interpreted to say that community colleges with two trustees per county must reduce them to one.
CHILD DROWNING-NEGLECT CHARGES
Mother, grandmother face neglect charges in girl's drowning
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — The mother and grandmother of a child who drowned in a Mississippi pond have been indicted on charges of child neglect. Mother Britney Darnell Brooks and grandmother Tammy Brooks are both charged with acts of child neglect on Sept. 2. That's the day 5-year-old Annabelle Bush was found dead in Lowndes County. The Commercial Dispatch reports Britney Brooks faces four additional charges of child neglect for prior incidents. She and boyfriend Alejandro Trejo Martinez were arrested in July. Deputies at that time found four children, including Annabelle Bush, living in what deputies described as “deplorable” conditions.
BC-MS-DISASTER DECLARATION-MISSISSIPPI
Disaster declaration for Mississippi areas in Oct. 26 storms
President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for parts of Mississippi affected by severe weather that hit in late October. U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker's office says Trump approved Gov. Phil Bryant's request for the declaration Friday. That came a day after the entire Mississippi congressional delegation requested the declaration in a letter to Trump. The declaration makes available federal resources to supplement state recovery efforts following the straight-line winds and flooding of Oct. 26. Affected counties include: Alcorn, Covington, Itawamba, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Leake, Lee, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Scott, Simpson, Smith, and Tippah.