Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A Catholic elementary school that has operated for more than 50 years in south Louisiana is closing. Catholic diocese officials said Maria Immacolata Elementary in Houma will close at the end of the current school year. The school has just over 150 students. Officials had planned to close the school after the 2018-19 school year, but last-minute pleas from parents persuaded Houma-Thibodaux Bishop Shelton Fabre to keep it open in an effort to improve its finances. In a news release this week, the diocese says student enrollment and the school's economic vitality have fallen to a level that is no longer sustainable.