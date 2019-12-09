Lady Bulldogs fall short late against WVU

The Bulldogs (8-2) shot just 14 percent from the field in the final period after erasing an 8-point halftime deficit in the third quarter. WVU (6-1) was 8-of-16 from the floor in the quarter and knocked down a pair of big threes to claim the win. West Virginia dominated the glass all game long, holding a 46-34 advantage on the boards and grabbing 17 offensive rebounds. State couldn’t connect on its free throws during the contest, going 15-of-30 from the charity stripe. MSU also ended with 17 turnovers in the game, which WVU turned into 26 points compared to just 12 points off turnovers for the Bulldogs.