$100K lottery winner sold in Ridgeland

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One lucky Mississippi Lottery winner is $100,000 richer.
Jimmy Keene of Pelahatchie bought a scratch-off ticket at Chevron on Hwy 51 in Ridgeland.
Keene was so shocked to see the winner, he had to ask his boss to make sure what he was seeing was real.
Keene then called his wife Becky, and the two cashed in the big winner at the Mississippi Lottery Corporation headquarters.
The $100,000 winner is the biggest winner sold in Mississippi thus far.
