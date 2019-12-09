‘It’s just horrible’: Residents sound off after nearly two dozen shot in Jackson in one week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunday’s deadly shooting at a nursing home on Forest Avenue marks the 78th homicide in the capital city.
In fact, this week more than 15 people were shot and or killed in Jackson.
Some residents are now on edge after such a violent week.
“It’s just horrible.”
“It just is so sad that we can’t talk about things anymore... or figure out another option.”
Multiple lives have been lost.
“It is devastating.”
It’s been flooding Jackson neighborhoods... and residents are speaking up about the change we desperately need.
“Sometimes it is just a way of life. It depends on where you are from. Sometimes that is all you have is to fight! If someone is trying to take your life away... you have to protect all that you have.”
“People are not going to stay here if it is not safe.”
Last night a man was shot and then crashed his car into a storage shed on Powers Avenue and Woodrow Wilson.
Sergeant Roderick Holmes says enough is enough.
“The victim is a black male... he was driving the vehicle that collided with the building. Once he was removed it was determined he died from a gunshot wound to the head. This is an unfortunate incident, as are all the deaths that occur in the city. We know someone out there knows something. We just ask that they call us and provide us with information.”
A man was also found inside of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head Saturday night on Wainwright Avenue. This was Saturday’s fourth JPD shooting investigation.
A Jackson man was shot multiple times... but is expected to be okay.
“The gun violence is just awful... it is definitely something important we need to work on.”
Two male teenagers were walking down the street early Sunday morning when police say shots rang out... bullets striking both of them.
“It is just horrible that people have to live with that.. we have to take the steps to change this dramatically!”
And a Jackson women... allegedly shot in the foot Sunday morning by her boyfriend... at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of I-55 S.
“Remember... this is someone’s life you are taking.. someone’s son or daughter. This is someone else’s family that you are taking a life away from.”
“We certainty need to study this in depth and come up with some decent plans to combat it.”
