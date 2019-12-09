First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Monday; cold rain Tuesday

MONDAY: A warm front will continue to lift north across the state through the day – outside of a few showers, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs pushing their way into the 70s. Clouds will stick around as rain and storm chances increase after sunset. Lows will slip by early morning into the 50s.
TUESDAY: Clouds, rain and falling temperatures will be the flavor of the day. Expect morning 50s to slip into the 40s through the day as a cold front sweep through the region. The push of colder air may meet up lingering moisture to have a few wet, novelty snowflakes or sleet pellets mix in north of I-20 after midnight. Rain will taper as lows drop into the 30s by early Wednesday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the sluggish Tuesday system, sunshine will break back out, but will only be able to do so much for temperatures Wednesday – only managing the lower 50s into the afternoon. Sunshine will stick around for Thursday before fading behind the clouds ahead of our next system. A few showers amid more clouds may sneak in Friday and into the weekend as temperatures climb from the upper 50s and lower and middle 60s through the weekend.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
