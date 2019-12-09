Clinton police seize dozens of stolen items from home

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Police Department seized a cache of items they said were stolen in a string of “homes for sale” burglaries over the past three months.
Friday, detectives found stolen items at a home in Jackson upon executing a search warrant.
Over 40 items were seized, including stoves, microwaves, tools, televisions and other electronics.
Detectives believe these items came from targeted burglaries in Clinton.
Police want help identifying who the stolen items belong to. They say if you’ve been a victim of a home burglary in recent months, call Clinton Police Department with a description of the property you’re missing.
Michael Harris, 42, was arrested in connection to this case. Police have identified two other suspects they are seeking: 39-year-old Cedric Robinson and 47-year-old Brooke Geraldine, both from Jackson.
