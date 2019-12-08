Warmer Through Monday

Another cloudy and cool morning along with areas of patchy fog... Temperatures are starting out in the 40s this morning, which is cool, but not excessively cold for this time of year. For today, more clouds than sun, and noticeably warmer with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. The work week starts out warm, followed by cooler temperatures along with a round of rain Tuesday into Wednesday morning. We struggle to reach the upper 40s all day Wednesday. Turning slightly warmer, but still cooler tan average through the end of next week.