Sweetie Pie’s Restaurant relocates as feud with former landlord sizzles

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tim Norman, the owner of Sweetie Pies, told WLBT he is relocating the restaurant to 110 East South Street because of several operation issues with the property owner of the Plaza Building on Congress and Amite in Jackson.
In August, Tim Norman was excited for the grand opening; but on Saturday, he was packing up and leaving The Plaza Building.
Stoves and tables from the restaurant lined the sidewalks of the area. The property manager said Norman is violating his contract by taking the items but Norman disagrees. He claims that once he paid his deposit, the furniture was his.
This beef has been cooking since the beginning; Sweetie Pie’s closed within days of its grand opening due to city code violations.
Though it quickly reopened, Norman claims there have been issues with heating and plumbing in the building.
So, Norman has refused to pay the property manager rent, which the manager says is racking up at 100-thousand dollars.
Leading up to an argument caught on camera by a WLBT viewer with the Plaza Building property manager.
The new location is set to open up on South Street in the coming weeks.
