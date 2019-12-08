Mississippi State to face Louisville in Music City Bowl

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Fresh off of a second consecutive Egg Bowl victory, the Mississippi State Bulldogs now have their sights set on capping off the 2019 season on a high note with the program’s 14th postseason bowl victory. The Bulldogs learned on Sunday that they will be traveling up to Nashville, TN to take on Louisville in the Franklin American Mortgage Company Music City Bowl.
Scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on December 30 at Nissan Stadium, it marks the tenth straight year for MSU as a bowl participant and the 23rd time overall. This the second time that Mississippi State partakes in the Music City Bowl with the first time coming in 2011 when the Bulldogs beat Wake Forest, 23-17.
The Bulldogs are no strangers to Louisville in the postseason, having last played and beaten the Cardinals in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl. This season, Louisville finished with a 7-5 overall record and 5-3 record in the ACC to place second in the Atlantic Division behind the undefeated Clemson Tigers. MSU will be the second Southeastern Conference opponent that the Cardinals face this season, having lost to Kentucky in their regular season finale.
