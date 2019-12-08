LSU claims No. 1 ranking in College Football Playoff

LSU claims No. 1 ranking in College Football Playoff
LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron leads his Tigers out of the tunnel in Tiger Stadium. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | December 8, 2019 at 11:23 AM CST - Updated December 8 at 12:54 PM

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - LSU is ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee after crushing Georgia, 37-10, in the SEC championship game.

The Tigers (13-0) will face Oklahoma (12-1) in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, December 28.

CLICK HERE FOR THE CFP TOP 25

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will address the media later in the day about making the playoff.

No. 2 Ohio State will face No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

RELATED:

LSU remains No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers also hold the top spot in the Coaches Poll.

CLICK HERE FOR AP TOP 25

____________

CLICK HERE FOR COACHES POLL

____________

Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page

____________

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.