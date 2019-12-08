Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm endured one of his toughest days as a football player in the Southeastern Conference championship game. He threw two interceptions on Saturday, had his left ankle injured and completed less than 50% of his passes for the fifth straight game in a 37-10 loss to LSU. Fromm was missing his top receivers and got next to nothing from the running game. He still insisted the Bulldogs had enough resources to get the job done. Fromm also added that he's been healthy all season despite Georgia's struggle to score points consistently all year.