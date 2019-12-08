Flowood police arrest Jackson man wanted for domestic violence

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.
Flowood police arrested Jeremy Keishaun Green Sunday morning after being notified of a rolling domestic violence in progress that entered the City of Flowood from the City of Jackson.
Officers found Green and his girlfriend near the Backyard Burger in Flowood.
Green was then taken into custody without incident and during the arrest police recovered a 9mm handgun.
Green’s arrest history revealed a previous felony conviction for controlled substance and multiple past charges, including: manslaughter, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.
He has been placed in a Rankin County jail and will be arraigned on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.