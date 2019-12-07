‘This is crazy!’: 3 shootings along interstate in one week leave 2 men dead, 2 injured

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have died and two other men have been injured after shootings along and on the interstate this week.
The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday morning when 19-year-old Jauan Tolbert was shot in the head while driving on I-55 N near Beasley Road.
After being shot, Tolbert’s vehicle veered right and crashed into a barrier.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and would later succumb to his injuries.
The second man involved in an interstate shooting this week was Jorge Velazquez Morales.
The 29-year-old was killed after a vehicle he was riding in was shot into on I-20 Frontage Road near Gallatin Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Morales would die of a gunshot wound to the back. Three others were also in the vehicle, with one man also suffering a graze wound.
He was treated at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and was later released.
Jackson police would hold a press conference Friday afternoon addressing the two fatal shootings.
“These incidents were not related,” said Jackson Police Department Spokesman Sam Brown. “A lot of people were saying that there was some type of mass shooter along the interstate, but that is not true.”
He also noted that the shootings were not random and that police “have some leads” but “are not at liberty to discuss them at this time.”
The third shooting would happen hours after the press conference when shots were fired on I-55 Frontage Road near the County Line Road exit in Ridgeland.
The victim of the shooting, a 20-year-old, checked himself into the Merit Health in Canton after the incident, but the extent of his injuries are unclear at this time.
According to Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal, a vehicle had shot into the victim’s vehicle earlier and the victim and his friends had taken the County Line Road exit to try to escape the shooter.
Police said both vehicles left the scene after the shooting, but that there were shell casings found along the road.
There were also bullet holes found in the Tiger Rock Martial Arts building, but no one was injured inside.
The spree of shootings have many drivers uneasy.
“This is crazy!” wrote one Facebook user when reacting to the third interstate shooting of the week.
“This is just madness... now we have to drive on [the] interstate anywhere near Jackson looking out for maniacs,” said another.
Another Facebooker wondered, “What has happened to my beloved Jackson!”
If anyone has any information regarding any of these shooting, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.