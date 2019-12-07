Scammers spend $3,000 after stealing woman’s credit cards from Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ketisha Foster went to this gas station in Jackson Wednesday, stepping inside to pay for the pump.
“I checked out about 5:20, I did my transaction. Came outside, pumped gas. I must have laid my wallet on top of my car and after I finished pumping my gas, I must have put the pump up and driven off,” said Foster.
About an hour and a half later, “at around 6:46 pm, I got notification from my credit card company asking me to verify a transaction of $495 from Family Dollar store. And I had that not been there. And that’s when the other calls started to roll in," said Foster.
The other calls came from banks and credit card companies claiming Foster spent $95 at a Walgreen’s and $75 at a sub-shop, among other transactions.
“In an hour and 30 minutes, they stole almost $3,000;" Foster immediately took the proper steps to protect her credit and identity.
“I spent all yesterday -- I had to take off from work and go to the DMV, get a new driver’s license. I had to go down to the social security administration and obtain a new social security card. I also had to put a freeze on all of my credit,” she said.
Foster also filed a police report and asked the gas station owner to show her the surveillance video from that night, but she said they will only release it to her assigned detective.
As they continue to investigate her case, Foster wants to warn the public; “I was really rushing so pay attention to your surroundings because even if you’re not watching, someone is watching you,” said Foster.
And here are other ways to protect your cards:
- Make a list of what else is in your wallet before heading out the door
- Consider buying identity theft protection for your major credit cards.
- Set up fraud alerts with the national credit bureaus
