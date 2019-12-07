Operation disagreement forces Sweetie Pies to relocate in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tim Norman, the owner of Sweetie Pies, told WLBT he is relocating the restaurant to 110 East South Street because of several operation issues with the property owner of the Plaza Building on Congress and Amite in Jackson.
Restaurant workers moved equipment out of the Plaza Building Saturday.
Norman claims workers have issues with the heating and plumbing, bathroom doors being locked and no access to their basement.
The property manager stated Norman is behind $100,000 in rent.
Norman said he doesn’t owe that much but admits he hasn’t paid because of all the issues with the building.
A few customers were turned away Saturday because the restaurant is closed for now.
The new location is expected to open in two weeks.
Sweetie Pies opened this August and was immediately shutdown due to multiple city violations.
The business managed to resolve all issues and opened later that month.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.