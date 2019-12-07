One injured in shooting at Warren Co. apartment complex

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County investigators are on the scene of a shooting after one person was injured.
The Vicksburg Daily News reports that the person was shot twice at the Azalea Trace Apartments on Fisher Ferry Road.
The victim is being transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance. Apparently, the emergency helicopter was not available.
Reports say the shooter was still on the scene when police arrived.
This is a developing story. We will update when more information is available.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.