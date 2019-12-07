Huntsville police officer shot, killed by drug suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police confirm the officer who was shot in the area of Levert Street and Oakwood Avenue has died.
Police say officers tried to stop the suspect but he fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, police say the suspect shot the officer. Police returned fire but did not hit the suspect, who was taken into custody shortly after.
The officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition where he died.
The officer is part of the STAC team who was with the department around 20 years.
Police say the suspect is known to officers. His name has not yet been released.
Multiple officials have released statements
U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town:
"All of Alabama is heartbroken again as another Alabama peace officer is gunned down in the line of duty. The Huntsville Police Department investigator, whose name will be released tomorrow, will always be remembered as a good man and a fine officer. Those of us who knew him admired his dedication and professionalism. We must now direct our prayers to his grieving family and pull together in full support of the Huntsville Police Department and law enforcement everywhere who lost another brother of the badge tonight. I am beyond grief.”
Fraternal Order of Police:
“The Huntsville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 6 Executive Board and membership will have our fallen police officer brother and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as well as the entire Huntsville Police Department and Madison County law enforcement community. The FOP will stand ready for whatever the department, coworkers, family and friends ask of us in assistance.”
Rep. Robert Aderholt:
“I’m very sorry to hear of the death of this officer. We can never show enough gratitude for the men and women who put their lives on the line for us everyday. May God bless this family and all of our law enforcement officers.”
