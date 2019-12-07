Chilly Saturday

Mostly cloudy and cool this morning along with areas of patchy fog... Temperatures are starting out in the 50s, which isn’t cold for December, but as chilly air blows in throughout the day highs will hold in the 50s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. For Sunday, more clouds than sun, and noticeably warmer with afternoon temperatures near 70. The work week starts out warm, followed by cooler temperatures along with a round of rain and the possibility for a few storms Tuesday into Wednesday.