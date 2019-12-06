Town of Pelahatchie comes together to decorate for Christmas after political clash almost left town without

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) In Pelahatchie, selfless people in the community put the tug of war political drama aside and light up the town themselves.
The Mayor announced on social media there would be no lights this year... but the community comes together showing the true meaning of Christmas.
“I have lived here my whole life and there has always been Christmas lights when you drive through town. They have always been up!”
It all started Wednesday morning when Pelahatchie Mayor Ryshonda Beecheam announced on Facebook that this year Christmas lights won’t be up around town.
The reason? Well, Mayor Beecheam claims that the maintenance department will not help decorate for Christmas this year.
It's a situation Caley Dawkins and Chase Martin couldn't believe.
“I was devastated. For several days I have made efforts to contact the Maintenance Department about the situation... and have not been successful."
But Thursday night, the Pelahatchie community rolled up their sleeves to help light up the town.
“We started calling our friends asking hey we are going to decorate and put up lights do you want to help? We are going to be here at 6 we need decorations, we need ornaments, a Christmas tree topper, a tree skirt!”
From Hanging up Christmas lights around the Gazebo, to decorating the towns Christmas tree...
Showing a little Christmas spirit and help from their community... is what the holiday season is all about.
“We just want to bring this town together, just show everybody how great of a community we have. Just bring Christmas back to Pelahatchie.”
There are still many questions left unanswered as to why the mayor and the town couldn’t come to an agreement but the people say... it just might have brought them a little closer this Christmas.
“We just wanted to make sure there was enough Christmas spirit this year to go around.”
