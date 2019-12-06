Ridgeland holds second annual Tree Lighting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beginning at 6 Thursday night, everyone was treated to musical groups from Ridgeland High School, First United Methodist , The Mayor’s Christmas Trombone Quarter and Simon Hill Church.
There were crafts for children and food vendors and, of course, a visit from Santa.
Gwendolyn Thompson is back for a second year of the festivities.
She said, “The tree lighting is always an exciting moment for me, because it brings on so much joy and it reminds me of how thankful we should be and how blessed we are in a world in a happy area to be in the world and in a happy area.”
One of the organizers said, “This is the thing that we do for this city. Just to get everybody out here , get the kids to enjoy. We have a wonderful city and we just like to celebrate it.”
The Tree Lighting was held at the newly named Plaza at Old Town Crossing on the corner of Jackson Street and Old Town Crossing.
Many businesses stayed open later and offered specials.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.