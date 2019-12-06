MSU’s Dantlzer declares for NFL Draft

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler announced he is entering the NFL Draft.
Dantzler will forego his senior season with the Bulldogs. It’s unclear if he will participate in MSU’s upcoming bowl game.
The former three-star recruit out of Louisiana has become one of the Bulldogs’ best players on defense, earning a second team All-SEC bid in 2018 and a preseason All-American spot in 2019.
He’s intercepted five passes over his college career in covering the best receivers in the SEC.
Dantzler projects as one of the top corners in his class.
