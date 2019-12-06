Mississippi State shocked at home by Louisiana Tech

Reggie Perry collected his fourth double-double of his sophomore campaign after he amassed 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and equaled a career-best with 14 rebounds. He also tacked on four assists and registered a career-high three blocks. The 13 career double-doubles for Perry leads SEC active players. Abdul Ado nearly reached a double-double with a season-high nine points and eight rebounds. He grabbed five of his eight boards on the offensive end.