Miss Mississippi prepares to represent the state at Miss America

Hyer explained, "I am packing a lot more coats and stockings than I even thought I would for my Miss America experience, because typically Miss America is in September and in Atlantic City so typically it is a hot experience but we will be very cold. So I am excited for that change. I think that it is such a year of change for the Miss America organization and one of the many ways is in its geographic location. So at least our hair will be looking good cause it won't be humid. That's a good thing."