Mid-South OBGYN sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual battery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South gynecologist was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday after being accused of sexually assaulting multiple patients.
Gregory Norwood was indicted in April on 12 counts of sexual battery involving 12 different women. He pleaded guilty in October to one count while the others were remanded.
Norwood was immediately taken into custody Friday morning after his sentencing. In addition to his 10-year prison sentence, he will spend 10 years under supervision after his release and he must register as a sex offender.
Norwood was suspended from his practice in November 2018 when the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure found him guilty on seven counts of unprofessional conduct. He has since surrendered his medical license in Tennessee.
Records show multiple women dating back to 2016 reported to have been sexually assaulted by Norwood -- the first patient to report an assault said it happened during a physical exam.
Three of the women were present at Norwood’s hearing Friday.
