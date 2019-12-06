JPS Superintendent recommends 3 schools close

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene is recommending three JPS schools close their doors. Those schools include:
- Siwell Middle School
- Barr Elementary School
- Hardy Middle School
Van Winkle Elementary School would also be re-purposed as a pre-K school, but would not close its doors. Hardy would close down as a school and be re-purposed as an athletic facility.
Greene’s recommendation will need to be approved before the schools officially close.
Greene also addressed rumors about Lanier High School. He said Lanier will not close and that it’s “off the table” at this point. Greene does, however, hope changes will be made to Lanier that will help “fortify” the school.
The recommendation comes in light of declining enrollment, Greene said. Back in January, Greene said there would be “tough decisions” ahead for the district.
“You don’t continue to operate a district as though you’ve got 30,000 students when you have 22,000. It’s just not good fiscal sense,” he said in a January interview with WLBT.
If the schools close their doors, JPS will consolidate the students into different schools.
