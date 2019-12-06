Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight through the weekend. There may be patchy fog at night and in the mornings. A brief light shower is also possible. Night and morning temperatures will be in the 40s and temperatures will reach the 60s in the afternoon. Christmas parades, tree lighting and festivities are going on Saturday and the weather looks relatively dry, but a little humid to along with cooler temperatures. Grab a jacket for sure. The next storm system will move in Monday night and Tuesday. Rain is likely. Severe weather is not. Temperatures will reach the 70s Monday and fall into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Average high is 60 this time of year and the average low is 39. Sunrise is 6:48am and the sunset is 4:55pm.