First Alert Forecast: showers Friday; clouds hang around this weekend

WEEKEND PLANNER: While the rain will exit the region, the clouds will be a bit more stubborn. Expect mainly cloudy skies for Saturday as highs struggle to get back to the upper 50s and lower 60s through the latter part of the day. Warmer air will begin to infiltrate as a warm front pushes north into Sunday. Highs will make their way into the 60s Sunday. Widespread rain isn’t expected this weekend, but a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.