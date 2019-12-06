First Alert Forecast: showers Friday; clouds hang around this weekend

FRIDAY: A quick moving system will bring up chances for rain to round out the work week. Expect temperatures will remain warm, in the 60s amid the clouds and scattered showers. The system will quickly move east – with the rain ending by Friday evening. Clouds will hold firm through Friday night with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: While the rain will exit the region, the clouds will be a bit more stubborn. Expect mainly cloudy skies for Saturday as highs struggle to get back to the upper 50s and lower 60s through the latter part of the day. Warmer air will begin to infiltrate as a warm front pushes north into Sunday. Highs will make their way into the 60s Sunday. Widespread rain isn’t expected this weekend, but a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A sluggish, stretched out system will gradually edge its way into the area to start off the new work week. Expect clouds to hold tough amid highs in the 70s Monday. Rain chances will increase through the latter part of the day – leading into Tuesday. Tuesday will likely be the wettest day amid a push of cooler air moving into the region. Highs Tuesday will only manage the 50s. Sunshine will break back out Wednesday before we gear up for our next system late next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
