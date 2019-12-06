Fifty one candidates will compete for the Miss America crown

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2019, Mary Margaret Hyer will be leaving for the Miss America competition next Wednesday. In addition to preparing for judges interview, wardrobe, and talent, one of her biggest jobs is convincing the Miss America judges out of 51 candidates she is the best person for the job.
The new Miss America will log around 20,000 miles a month on the job, changing locations according to the organization, every 8 to 24 hours throughout the nation. Miss Mississippi will be prepared, already racking up miles throughout this state.
Hyer said, "whirlwind is the perfect way to describe it. I have been up and down the state, north to south, east and west, every single day pretty much I am on the road. I've been to Georgia, I've been to Florida, I've been all over the country as well just getting ready for my Miss America experience."
Hyer says she plans to do her very best to make supporters and volunteers who give so much to Miss Mississippi proud of her work.
“I am just looking forward to doing my best and representing my state to the best of my ability. There are so many people in Mississippi who have poured so much love and support and sponsorships and resources into what will be my once in a lifetime Miss America experience and I just want to do them proud and the only way I can do that is by doing my very best”, Hyer said.
Hyer explains what she hopes will set her apart.
Hyer said, "you're never going to be successful if you're trying to be anyone but yourself. And so I just hope they see me as an individual and for who I am and that they like that girl."
Miss Mississippi says Miss America has an important job representing this nation. She tells us one of the most important responsibilities for the young woman who wins.
Hyer said, “I think to be a role model and to be someone who advances the brand of Miss America and inspires other women to compete for the program. I think that she should be someone who is kind, who lights up every room she walks into and makes everybody she speaks to feel like the most important person in the room.”
The new Miss America will be crowned in two weeks.
Miss America is the largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women in the country awarding millions of dollars each year. You can watch Miss Mississippi compete for the national title right here on WLBT, Thursday, December 19th live from Connecticut.
