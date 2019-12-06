Electric scooters coming to the streets of Vicksburg in 2020

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Blue Duck Express is a scooter sharing company that Mayor George Flaggs is excited to bring the Vicksburg.
“This company is one that I prefer to start with as a pilot program for 6 months. They’ll be here probably around mid-January. Hopefully we can have a city ordinance and a contract signed and start them up about April and go to about October. Those are the biggest volume months of tourism in Vicksburg,” he said.
Blue Duck and other scooter sharing companies like it are found in many cities around the country, but residents like Alyson Freeman worry about them coming to Vicksburg.
“I can see where the mayor is coming from, trying to do something new, for tourism you know... But I heard on the news, the radio about other cities trying this. I think it was mostly just the clutter,” she said.
Flaggs said the scooters come with restrictions, which will make them safe to use.
Only those who are 18 and older with a valid license, can ride a scooter in the geo-fenced area from 7am to 11pm.
It's another amenity Flaggs hopes will set Vicksburg apart from the rest of the state.
“I don’t know whether or not they will be feasible.Meaning, i don’t know what the utilization will be like but I’m willing to try. It’s a pilot program and promise if they’re not safe and they’re not feasible, this company will not stay," said Flaggs.
