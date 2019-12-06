16 counties declared federal disaster areas after damage from Tropical Storm Olga

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Bryant announced today that President Donald Trump declared 16 counties eligible for Public Assistance under Federal Disaster Number 4470.
This disaster declaration is in response to the Severe Storms, Straight-line Winds, and Flooding that occurred due to Tropical Storm Olga on October 26.
The counties eligible for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are Alcorn, Covington, Itawamba, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Leake, Lee, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Scott, Simpson, Smith, and Tippah.
Public Assistance is a supplemental cost reimbursement grant program that assists in the restoration of community infrastructure.
The Public Assistance categories are as follows:
- Category A: Debris Removal.
- Category B: Emergency Protective Measures.
- Category C: Roads and Bridges.
- Category D: Water Control Facilities.
- Category E: Buildings and Equipment.
- Category F: Utilities.
- Category G: Parks, Recreational Facilities, and Other Items.
This declaration is the fourth federal disaster in Mississippi this year.
Mississippi is also approved statewide for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
This program is for measures/actions taken that reduce or eliminate long term risk to people and property from natural hazards. For more information about recovery efforts, visit MEMA’s website at www.msema.org.
