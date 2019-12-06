Consider This: Shad White

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shad White is Mississippi’s State Auditor. He was appointed to that position by Governor Bryant in 2018 and was elected to the post for a full-term last month. He received his law degree from Harvard and at 34 years old, he is the youngest person serving in a statewide elected position.
He is obviously very smart and coming from a different generation than many people in political office, he brings a new, fresh perspective. He quickly began holding government agencies, people and groups accountable for their financial management. It is refreshing to see someone make sure our money is managed and appropriated correctly.
White recently shared an idea that would save the state millions of dollars by creating a centralized service operation. This new Office of Shared Services would handle many of the functions that are duplicated across most state agencies; human resources, accounting, IT, payroll, travel, etc. That’s smart and we know first-hand.
WLBT is one of more than 90 TV stations owned by Atlanta based Gray Television. We have a Shared Services division. The Shared Services team provides high quality, consistent support to our entire station group. We benefit from consolidated HR, legal, technology, accounting, training and operations.
In less than two years in office, Shad White is having a positive impact on Mississippi. It will be exciting to see what he accomplishes as he becomes even more settled as State Auditor. Hopefully his common sense, cost effective idea of creating a shared service operation will be implemented next year.
