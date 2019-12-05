7-year-old who was killed in crash will be laid to rest Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 7-year-old boy killed in a crash will be laid to rest this weekend.
Braxton Stewart died in a five-vehicle crash in Rankin County on Tuesday.
According to officials, an 18-wheeler was traveling westbound on Highway 18 when it crashed with a Ford F-150 that was traveling eastbound.
A visitation will be held Saturday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home Mendenhall.
According to his obituary, he was a student at Magnolia Speech School in Jackson and he loved to learn.
