7-year-old who was killed in crash will be laid to rest Sunday
Braxton Stewart (Source: Colonial Chapel Magee Mendenhall)
By WLBT Digital | December 5, 2019 at 5:44 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 5:44 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 7-year-old boy killed in a crash will be laid to rest this weekend.

Braxton Stewart died in a five-vehicle crash in Rankin County on Tuesday.

According to officials, an 18-wheeler was traveling westbound on Highway 18 when it crashed with a Ford F-150 that was traveling eastbound.

A visitation will be held Saturday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home Mendenhall.

According to his obituary, he was a student at Magnolia Speech School in Jackson and he loved to learn.

