Woman, dog escape house fire on Carnation St. in Jackson
By Ashley Garner and ShaCamree Gowdy | December 5, 2019 at 6:50 AM CST - Updated December 5 at 7:02 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman and her dog escaped a house fire on Carnation Street in Jackson Thursday morning.

According to the woman, she was sleeping and woke up to the smoke detector going off.

The woman escaped through a window, and the dog also ran out of the room and escaped through a side window.

The woman, a mother of three, said she’s thankful her kids were not home at the time of the fire, but she lost everything -- including her children’s Christmas gifts.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the woman said faulty wiring may have sparked it.

