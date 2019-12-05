Woman, dog escape house fire on Carnation St. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman and her dog escaped a house fire on Carnation Street in Jackson Thursday morning.
According to the woman, she was sleeping and woke up to the smoke detector going off.
The woman escaped through a window, and the dog also ran out of the room and escaped through a side window.
The woman, a mother of three, said she’s thankful her kids were not home at the time of the fire, but she lost everything -- including her children’s Christmas gifts.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but the woman said faulty wiring may have sparked it.
