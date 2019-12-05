Thursday Evening Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds will thicken up tonight with just the slightest chance for a shower. Lows will be near 50 in the morning. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and scattered showers are likely. A potential thunderstorm is also possible. This weekend turn out to be partly sunny. Highs will be near 60 this Saturday, upper 60s Sunday. There are several Christmas festivals, tree lightings and parades Saturday. The weather looks fine. Monday will be warm, with highs in the 70s and a decent chance for rain and some strong or even severe storms by nightfall. Tuesday will have leftover showers with highs only in the 50s. Next week will be chilly in the 50s with partly sunny skies. Southeast wind at 10 mph tonight and Northwest at the same speed Friday after the system blow through the area. Average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 39. Sunrise is 6:48am and the sunset is 4:55pm.