Terron Armstead returns to the practice field

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints offensive line could get a boost this week with the return of left tackle Terron Armstead. The lineman returned to the Saints walk-through on a limited basis. Armstead missed the Falcons game with an ankle injury.
All news was not good coming out of the Wednesday workout. Left guard Andrus Peat was out with a forearm injury.
On the defensive side of the ball, linebackers A.J. Klein (knee) and Kiko Alonso (thigh) didn’t practice. The Saints signed veteran linebacker Manti T’eo in anticipation of injuries at the spot.
