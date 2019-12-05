Team Rubicon helping Eagle Lake community by demolishing homes affected by devastating floods

EAGLE LAKE, Miss. (WLBT) - Disaster assistance is being provided in a unique way for residents impacted by this year’s devastating flood in the Mississippi Delta.
A group of volunteers called Team Rubicion is demolishing homes in the Eagle Lake community.
They are made up of mostly veterans who give their time to help others.
They are using heavy equipment to level homes that suffered serious damage from backwater flooding.
The group operates solely off of corporate donations, which allows them to provide the service for free.
The homes being torn down were beyond repair, and county officials say they posed a public safety and health hazard for residents.
Michael Martel with team Rubicon said, “Most of these homes the cost associated with repair or the demolition exceeded what they would actually have been able to do so it’s far easier for us to come in and be able to assist a community to get these at least down, let them get a fresh start on the property.”
The team of workers is being housed and fed by the county, with donations from churches, restaurants and businesses.
They plan to tear down 28 homes by December 16th.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.