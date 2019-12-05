Surveillance photos: JPD asking for public’s help to identify man wanted in Church’s Chicken robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have released surveillance images from a robbery that happened at a Church’s Chicken restaurant.
Take a look at these photos. Police say the suspect is wearing a gray hoodie with white lettering, a red bandana, dark pants with white stripes and dark shoes.
The robbery happened Tuesday at the location on Medgar Evers Boulevard.
Police said the man robbed the business at gunpoint and fled in a dark colored vehicle.
If you recognize this man, you’re asked to call police at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
