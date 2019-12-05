3 victims injured, gunman dead in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least three people were injured, two gravely, in an active shooter situation Wednesday afternoon at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.
Meanwhile, witnesses tell Hawaii News Now that gunman fatally shot himself.
A Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman said the situation at Drydock 2 has been “contained."
Sources told Hawaii News Now that the gunshot victims are civilian.
One of the victims in extremely critical condition was taken to the Tripler Army Medical Center, and one to Pali Momi Medical Center. A third, in stable condition, went to the Queen’s Medical Center.
First responders were called to the base about 2:30 p.m. In the minutes after the shooting, base personnel were urged over PA system and with text messages to shelter in place.
A lockdown in place after the shooting was lifted about 4 p.m.
One witness said he was at his desk when he heard loud pops. “I kind of recognize that as gunshots,” the witness. “I looked out in time to see the shooter ... shoot himself.”
Authorities have not said whether the shooter was a member of the military.
But the city Medical Examiner’s Office said it’s “working in conjunction with the U.S. Navy, which has the lead on the investigation."
The shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam triggered panic for those who live or work in the area.
Traffic near the base and on Nimitz Highway is very heavy, and officials are urging those headed to the airport to allow for extra travel time. All commercial flights are still operating.
This story will be updated.
