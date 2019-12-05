Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TULANE-SOUTHERN MISS
Thompson scores 15 to carry Tulane past Southern Miss 61-56
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Christion Thompson scored 15 points as Tulane held off Southern Miss 61-56. Trailing by 12 points with 2:37 left, the Golden Eagles closed to 57-54 on Tyler Stevenson’s dunk with 16 seconds to go, but Teshaun Hightower and Thompson combined for four free throws for the win.
MILLSAPS-LOUISIANA-MONROE
Ertel leads Louisiana-Monroe past Millsaps 86-63
MONROE, La. (AP) — Michael Ertel had 21 points as Louisiana-Monroe easily beat Division III Millsaps 86-63. Ertel made 8 of 10 shots.