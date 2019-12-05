Issaquena Co. Regional jail forced to close due to financial problems

ISSAQUEENA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) -The outcry continues from concerned citizens, employees and officials in Issaquena county after the board of supervisors vote to shut down the regional correctional facility due to financial problems.
The jail is located in Mayersville and expected to close December 17th. Now, there is a growing push to keep it open.
The Issaquena and Regional County Correctional Facility in Mayersville has been here for more than 20 years, employing dozens of people with good paying jobs. Some residents are concerned it is closing because they say it will be a disaster for the community.
“Facility is the largest we have between here and Vicksburg, even Sharkey county doesn’t have the employees that we have here. It brings tears to me to know they’re in the process of closing it,” said Sheriff Richard Jones
Sheriff Richard Jones says 53 people will soon lose their jobs when this facility closes in a few weeks and he is not happy about it.
“It is going to hurt.”
“It is going to affect us very badly. It is a ripple effect, people losing their job, people have homes, and people living from day-to-day need their source of income,” said Mayor Mayersville Linda Short.
Mayersville Mayor Linda Short says she's spoken with some of the employees, and they are devastated. She also points out the facility is largest employer in the area..
“We hate that we have come to this, but we are hopefully that something can be done to save our citizens jobs and jobs,” said Short.
The correctional facility currently houses around 328 county and state inmates, but it can hold up to 370. According the sheriff, the board recently voted to close the doors due to a lack of funding to maintain the facility. The money the county receives to house state inmates was also lowered in the last few years.
“Before the county took it over, the state was paying us $29.94. After we paid for the facility five years ago, they decrease the per diem to $25.61 because of the cost and expense we don’t have anymore, but we have more expenses because the facility is old now.
I think we are one of the first facilities built in the state,” said Jones.
The sheriff says once the facility closes, the state inmates will most likely be placed in other facilities around Mississippi, and the county inmates will be housed in the local jail.
Jones, the town’s mayor and other concerned citizens are now reaching out to state lawmakers for help to keep the doors open.
“I don't know what we're gonna do right now, we're trying to reach out to all the senators and we spoke with Lieutenant Governor,” said Jones.
Sheriff Jones says the public is invited to a meeting on Monday, December 9th regarding the closing of the Regional Jail. It will be held in Mayersville City Hall at 9 AM.
