‘I thank God we didn’t get hit’: JSU students detail moments after active shooter alert

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students ran for safety Wednesday morning when shots are fired on the Jackson State University campus.
The campus was placed on lockdown while students and faculty looked for a safe place to wait.
Students and faculty began getting alerts from the university of an active shooter around 11 a.m.
Gunfire echoed across the campus and police began ushering people to safety.
The lockdown was lifted more than an hour after the alert was issued.
“The shooting happened right over there by Sweet Spot,” said Alexis Green pointing down Dalton Street.
The Jackson State University student was walking on campus near Dalton and Pascagoula Streets when she heard three quick gunshots.
Those shots injured a man who was found lying on the ground and appeared to have been shot in the right leg.
JSU officials said he was not a student.
“I was coming from my car walking to the student center when it happened and gunshots, we just heard gunshot,” said Green. “Me and my niece were walking and just heard gunshots. I thank God we didn’t get hit."
Campus police instructed Green and other students to seek shelter.
Officials issued a lockdown alert which kept students and faculty secured for more than an hour.
According to the alert, the suspected shooter was driving a Black Honda Accord with the license plate MAC 0214 believed to be from Canton.
“We heard of a shooting on campus,” said Jackson State University Executive Director of Communications Maxine Greenleaf. “We immediately go into alert made so we can warn our students so they can stay safe."
“You’re running but you don’t know where they’re coming from, you know?” added Green. “I don’t know if one was gonna shoot back. I was just thanking God that we were safe."
The Jackson Police Department is investigating the shooting.
Investigators tweeted that the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
No other injuries were reported. So far there’s no word on whether a suspect has been identified or the motive for the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.