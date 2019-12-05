Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints linebacker Manti Teo has a new perspective on life and football. The Saints could find out Sunday how Teo’s outlook affects his game in a high-stakes clash with San Francisco that will decide who has the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Injured linebackers Kiko Alonso and A.J. Klein missed practice on Wednesday and their playing status is unclear. So the newly signed Teo participated in an NFL practice for the first time since last season. Teo starred at Notre Dame and has played six seasons in the NFL. He says the biggest change in his outlook is appreciating what he has instead of resenting what he doesn't.