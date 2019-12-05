Harper, McNair earn SWAC honors

McNair won Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season. He becomes the first back-to-back Coach of the Year winner at Alcorn since Marino Casem in 1973 & 1974. McNair coached the Braves to the overall top seed in the SWAC standings. Alcorn has won the SWAC East Division all four years under him, and will play for its second straight SWAC Championship title. He carries a 22-8 career SWAC record.