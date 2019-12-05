Harper, McNair earn SWAC honors

LORMAN, Miss. - The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2019 postseason awards, and junior Felix Harper from the Alcorn State University football program was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Fred McNair won Coach of the Year. Additionally, Alcorn landed six All-Conference honorees.
On the First-Team were Harper, senior Michael Ajumobi, senior Solomon Muhammad and junior Qwynnterrio Cole. On the Second-Team were seniors Kevin Hall and Corey McCullough.
McNair won Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season. He becomes the first back-to-back Coach of the Year winner at Alcorn since Marino Casem in 1973 & 1974. McNair coached the Braves to the overall top seed in the SWAC standings. Alcorn has won the SWAC East Division all four years under him, and will play for its second straight SWAC Championship title. He carries a 22-8 career SWAC record.
Harper has thrown for 2,387 yards, 29 touchdowns and just five interceptions this season. He took over as the starter after senior Noah Johnson, the SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, went down with an injury in the third game at McNeese State. Harper won three SWAC Offensive Player of the Week awards.
He was named the HBCU National Player of the Week winner after the win over Prairie View A&M where he threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for a score. Harper also earned a helmet sticker on ESPN College Football Final after the win over Savannah State.
On the offensive line, Ajumobi and Hall both started all 11 games at left and right tackle, respectively. They blocked for an offense that lead the conference in offensive efficiency with a 154.3 rating. Defensively, Muhammad is the team’s leading tackler with 77 on the year. He also has 8.5 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks and a pair of interceptions.
Cole leads the defense with five interceptions, and his 0.5 interception per game average ranks top-10 in the country. Cole is also third on the team in tackles with 68. McCullough made the Second-Team as a punter. He averaged 41.0 yards per punt for a total of 2,011 yards. Of his 49 punts, 17 landed inside the 20 and seven went for more than 50 yards.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.