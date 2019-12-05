First Alert Forecast: mild Thursday; showers return Friday

THURSDAY: Clouds will mix with sunshine for your Thursday, leading up to them taking over completely overnight ahead of our next weather maker Friday. Expect partly to variably cloudy skies with highs sneaking into the middle to upper 60s Thursday. A few showers possible after midnight as lows drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
FRIDAY: A quick moving system will bring up chances for rain to round out the work week. Expect temperatures will remain warm, in the 60s amid the clouds and scattered showers. The system will quickly move east – with the rain ending by Friday evening. Clouds will hold firm through Friday night with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the system, clouds may be tough to kick – though a few peeks of sun will be possible Saturday and Sunday as temperatures climb their way through the 60s, into the 70s for some Sunday afternoon. Another, sluggish, system begins to move into the area through late Monday, continuing through much of Tuesday and early Wednesday. Behind this system, expect a cool down that will take us back into the 50s the mid-portion of the week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.