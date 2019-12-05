First Alert Forecast: mild Thursday; showers return Friday

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the system, clouds may be tough to kick – though a few peeks of sun will be possible Saturday and Sunday as temperatures climb their way through the 60s, into the 70s for some Sunday afternoon. Another, sluggish, system begins to move into the area through late Monday, continuing through much of Tuesday and early Wednesday. Behind this system, expect a cool down that will take us back into the 50s the mid-portion of the week.